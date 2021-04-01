India's daily new infections highest in more than five months

India's daily new infections highest in more than five monthsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:02 IST
India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 11.
India's overall caseload stood at 12.22 million, making it the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.
The country reported 459 deaths, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
