Kaushambi district court closed for three days after 3 test positive for coronavirus

Kaushambi district court closed for three days after 3 test positive for coronavirusPTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:12 IST
The district court here was closed for three days from Thursday after two judges and one staff person were found positive for coronavirus.
Chief Medical Officer PN Chaturvedi said that Additional Civil Judges-- Sumit Kumar and Abhishek Gupta -- and one staffer Pankaj Kumar were found positive for conronavirus While Judge Sumit Kumar and Pankaj are undergoing treatment in Allahabad, Judge Abhishek is being treated in district hospital here, he said.
He said that on Wednesday testing was done in court, which has been closed for next three days and entire court is being sanitised.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
