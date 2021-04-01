Kaushambi district court closed for three days after 3 test positive for coronavirus

The district court here was closed for three days from Thursday after two judges and one staff person were found positive for coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer PN Chaturvedi said that Additional Civil Judges-- Sumit Kumar and Abhishek Gupta -- and one staffer Pankaj Kumar were found positive for conronavirus While Judge Sumit Kumar and Pankaj are undergoing treatment in Allahabad, Judge Abhishek is being treated in district hospital here, he said.

He said that on Wednesday testing was done in court, which has been closed for next three days and entire court is being sanitised.

