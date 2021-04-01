Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

11:25 a.m.

Advertisement

As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to make use of this protective cover against coronavirus.

11:22 a.m.

Integrated logistics solutions provider Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) on Thursday announced collaboration with several players, including Indigo airlines and UNICEF Ventures funded StaTwig, for its new integrated vaccine delivery platform with an aim to provide transparency, better tracking and tracing of COVID-19 vaccines.

10:49 a.m.

India recorded its highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year with 72,330 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 1,22,21,665, while the death toll increased to 1,62,927 with 459 daily new fatalities, the highest in around 116 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:18 a.m.

Telangana recorded 887 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike so far this year, pushing the tally to over 3.08 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,701 with four more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

9:34 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,19,011with the addition of 3,171 new cases of the disease,an official said on Thursday.

9:27 a.m.

Mizoram on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,476, an official said.

9:23 a.m.

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data.

9:12 a.m.

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to a city hospital after the veteran was detected with ''mild COVID symptoms'', his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal said.

9:03 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has held a meeting with a group of faith leaders to discuss a number of pressing issues, including hate crime, immigration and COVID-19 vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)