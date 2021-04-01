Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

11:25 a.m.

As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to make use of this protective cover against coronavirus.

11:22 a.m.

Integrated logistics solutions provider Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) on Thursday announced collaboration with several players, including Indigo airlines and UNICEF Ventures funded StaTwig, for its new integrated vaccine delivery platform with an aim to provide transparency, better tracking and tracing of COVID-19 vaccines.

10:49 a.m.

India recorded its highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year with 72,330 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 1,22,21,665, while the death toll increased to 1,62,927 with 459 daily new fatalities, the highest in around 116 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:18 a.m.

Telangana recorded 887 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike so far this year, pushing the tally to over 3.08 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,701 with four more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

9:34 a.m.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,19,011with the addition of 3,171 new cases of the disease,an official said on Thursday.

9:27 a.m.

Mizoram on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,476, an official said.

9:23 a.m.

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data.

9:12 a.m.

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to a city hospital after the veteran was detected with ''mild COVID symptoms'', his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal said.

9:03 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has held a meeting with a group of faith leaders to discuss a number of pressing issues, including hate crime, immigration and COVID-19 vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

Britains opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the British instinct could be against such documents...

European stocks enter new quarter with small gains, chipmakers rally

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with small gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan eclipsed concerns of another COVID-19 wave with France imposing a third national lockdown.The pan-European STOXX...

Jan 26 violence case: Delhi court to hear Deep Sidhu's bail plea on Apr 8

A Delhi court will hear the bail plea of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of January 26 tractor rally violence, on April 8. On Wednesday, the Tis Hazari court had adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by Sid...

Assam polls between Cong-AIUDF's maha jhooth and NDA's maha vikas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress and said that the ongoing Assam Assembly election is a battle between the Congress-AIUDF grand alliances maha jhooth great lies and National Democratic Alliances NDA maha vikas great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021