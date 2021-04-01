AP CM takes coronavirus vaccine

Amaravati, Apr 1 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati got the first dose of Covaxin administered in Guntur city on Thursday, marking the launch of the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The Chief Minister said all persons above the age of 45 years would be administered the coronavirus vaccine in this phase in the next 90 days.

The state has targeted one crore people for vaccination in this phase.

Since the first phase of vaccination began on January 16, with the healthcare workers, so far 23.58 lakh people got the vaccine administered.

About four lakh got the second dose completed so far in the state.

''Coexistence with COVID-19 is inevitable, so vaccination is the only way to prevent the infection,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy said on the occasion.

He said the village and ward volunteers and Asha workers would undertake a door-to-door survey to ensure that all people above 45 years of age got inoculated.

All village and ward secretariats (in urban areas) would now function as vaccination centres as well, thanking the programme closer to the doorsteps of the people.

''This programme will be carried out as a yagna,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy added.

The Chief Minister was kept under observation for a while after taking the vaccine.

He then interacted with the doctors, medical staff and ward volunteers.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

