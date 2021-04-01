Left Menu

Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

The cabinet said in a statement on Twitter that the curfew would be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of April 8. The Gulf Arab state recorded 1,282 new infections on Thursday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:07 IST
Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

Kuwait said on Thursday it would extend a month-long partial curfew that had been due to end next week until April 22 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The cabinet said in a statement on Twitter that the curfew would be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of April 8.

The Gulf Arab state recorded 1,282 new infections on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 in December from close to 1,100 last May. The cabinet said deliveries from restaurants, cafes and food stores would be permitted during the fasting month of Ramadan, which begins in mid-April this year, between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The Ramadan fast is a time when Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours. Other Gulf Arab states have also seen a rise in coronavirus cases. Oman, where daily cases recently climbed above 1,000, had imposed a partial curfew on March 28.

On Thursday, Qatar ordered the suspension of in-person learning at public and private universities and schools as of April 4, state news agency QNA said. Qatar on Thursday registered 840 new infections compared with a daily rate below 200 in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN polls: Families of Pollachi sex racket victims will get justice if DMK comes to power, says Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK womens wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when p...

Police: Gunman knew victims in California building attack

The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday.Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat also revealed that the gunman ha...

Schools to reconduct practical exams for class 10, 12 students who test COVID positive: CBSE

Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear in practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11, the CBSE announced on Thursday.The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has...

OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output

The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries said Thursday that they have decided to add gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July, moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021