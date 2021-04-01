Left Menu

Bengal logs highest one-day spike in 2021 with 1,274 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:10 IST
Bengal logs highest one-day spike in 2021 with 1,274 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 caseload continued to rise in West Bengal, with this year's highest one-day spike of 1,274 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, which further pushed the tally to 5,88,189, the health department said.

Two more fatalities - one in Kolkata and other in neighbouring North 24 Parganas -- raised the toll in the state to 10,331, the department said in its bulletin.

Both the deaths occurred due to comorbidities, and COVID-19 was just incidental, it said.

The city accounted for 399 new cases, followed by North 24 Parganas at 344.

At least 534 recoveries were reported in the state over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 5,71,345.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 6,513.

The discharge rate stood at 97.14 per cent, the department said.

As many as 91,98,365 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 25,766 since Wednesday, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, 1,16,289 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Bengal on Thursday, a senior official of the department said.

No case of 'adverse event following immunization' (AEFI) was reported from anywhere in the state, he said.

The inoculation process will be underway all 30 days in April, including gazetted holidays, at the designated COVID vaccination centres, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...

World Autism Awareness Day 2021: Experts speak to spread awareness about ASD

Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is held on April 2 with an aim to make people understand and accept individuals with autism, foster worldwide support for them, and inspire people. In order to spread awareness on the occasion, experts ...

TN polls: Families of Pollachi sex racket victims will get justice if DMK comes to power, says Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK womens wing secretary Kanimozhi on Thursday exuded confidence that her party will emerge victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised that families of Pollachi sex racket will get justice when p...

Police: Gunman knew victims in California building attack

The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday.Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat also revealed that the gunman ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021