Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral disease for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 6,75,36,392 vaccine doses have so far been administered across the country, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

These include 88,48,558 HCWs who have taken the first dose, 52,63,108 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 93,99,776 FLWs who have been administered the first dose and 39,18,646 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

These also include 4,01,06,304 beneficiaries aged above 45 years.

A total of 17,47,094 vaccine doses were given on Thursday (till 8 pm), the 76th day of the vaccination drive -- 16,20,746 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 1,26,348 for the second dose -- according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

According to the provisional report, 15,28,639 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years were administered the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

