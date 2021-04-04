Libya gets first 100K doses of vaccine

Authorities say Libya has received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines.

The Libyan Health Ministry said 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine landed in the capital, Tripoli and were taken to the ministry's storehouses on Sunday.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in a tweet that other shipments would arrive, although he didn't set a timeframe.

Libya has seen a swell in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The county of around 7 million people has reported more than 161,000 confirmed cases and 2,684 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, the actual number of cases in Libya, like elsewhere in the world, is thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

