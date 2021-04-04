10 die of COVID-19 in HP, toll reaches 1057; 404 fresh cases reported
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 404 cases Sunday, pushing the state's overall coronavirus figures to 1,057 fatalities and 65,242 infections, officials said. The hill state's Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the maximum four people died in the Una district, followed by two each in Mandi and Shimla, and one each in Bilaspur and Solan districts. Those who succumbed to the virus on Sunday include seven men and three women, he said, adding all of them were in the age group of 49-99. Meanwhile, 404 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday when 256 people recovered from the disease, he added. The state's total caseload has now climbed to 65,242, he added. The active cases in the state stands at 3,577, he added. The state government has already closed all the educational institutions till April 15 in view of the recent spike in the cases.
