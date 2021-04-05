UK records 26 COVID deaths, 2,762 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 26 deaths from COVID-19 and 2,762 new cases, according to daily official data released on Monday.

Both marked a rise from the figures released on Sunday, however the data was distorted over the long Easter weekend.

On vaccinations, 31.58 million people have had a first dose, up from 31.52 the day before. Some 5.43 million have had a second dose.

