Don't fleece COVID-19 patients, Tope warns Maha pvt hospitals

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday warned private hospitals against overcharging COVID-19 patients by way of deposits and unnecessary tests.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had received complaints that some hospitals were making people deposit lump sum amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh before admitting COVID-19 patients.

Advertisement

He said action would be taken against such hospitals.

The minister also cautioned doctors of private facilities against ''indiscriminate'' use of Remdesivir injections, known to be effective in COVID-19 treatment.

The minister said the injection should be given only as per the procedure laid down by the state task force on COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)