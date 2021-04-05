Left Menu

Sri Lanka begins inoculating Chinese expats with Sinopharm vaccine

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:50 IST
Sri Lanka begins inoculating Chinese expats with Sinopharm vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lankan health authorities on Monday began inoculating Chinese nationals living in the country against the coronavirus using a Chinese vaccine.

''This was done at four different places today in Colombo, Kandy, Hambantota and Puttalam,'' said Chief Epidemiologist to the government Sudath Samaraweera.

He said 600,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm were received and they would be used to inoculate the Chinese workers currently in the island nation.

The officials of Colombo Municipal Council said around 3,000 Chinese nationals had registered for the vaccine, most of them workers in the construction sector.

China has invested heavily in Sri Lanka under its Belt and Road Initiative, namely the Port City of Colombo and the Port of Hambantota projects.

Meanwhile, Opposition party leaders on Monday charged that four members of National medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), including its chairman, had been removed as they did not approve the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, citing the World Health Organisation's pending approval for emergency use.

Sri Lanka had rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination with the receipt of 500,000 doses of a vaccination donation from the Indian government.

The Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine from India's Serum Institute has been administered to 924,479 people of the 21 million population.

However the government said the second jab would be delayed as the Serum Institute was unable to provide the ordered consignment from Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is set to import the Russian Sputnik vaccine soon, officials said.

The coronavirus has killed 581 people, along with 93,436 confirmed cases, in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Natured order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday.Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spec...

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021