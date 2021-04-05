Left Menu

French COVID-19 intensive care patients rise to 5,433

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in France increased by 92 to 5,433 on Monday, official data showed, rising further above the peak of the second wave.

France, where a third nationwide lockdown was imposed on Saturday, also reported 197 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,771.

