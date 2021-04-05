Over 8 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed eight crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till morning.

Meanwhile, the ministry said Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent), followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 fresh cases and Karnataka 4,553 new cases, it said.

India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 per cent of the country's total infections, the data stated.

A net increase of 50,233 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 75.88 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Twelve states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.

Fifteen states and Union Territories have lower tests per million population than the national average of 1,80,449, the ministry stated.PTI PLB SNE

