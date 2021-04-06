Left Menu

Colombia's capital Bogota to enter three-day quarantine from Saturday

The measures will be reexamined on April 13 to determine if another lockdown is needed, Lopez said. On Sunday President Ivan Duque announced Colombia would extend coronavirus restrictions based on ICU occupancy rates, following an increase in case numbers.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:26 IST
Colombia's capital Bogota to enter three-day quarantine from Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia's capital Bogota will introduce new restrictions this week, including a three-day lockdown starting on Saturday, Mayor Claudia Lopez said, in a bid to curb the third wave of coronavirus infections. The decision to place additional restrictions in Bogota this week follows high growth in coronavirus positive test rates and increasing demand for intensive care units (ICUs), the mayor said late on Monday.

"We're all going to stay at home Saturday, Sunday, and Monday," Lopez said in a video message, adding that essential workers would still be allowed out. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has doubled to around 20%, Lopez said, while total occupancy of ICUs has hit 70%, according to local health authorities.

As well as imposing the quarantine over the weekend, the city will limit when people can go to shops based on their national identity card number starting Tuesday, Lopez said. The new measures for Bogota were also confirmed in a Twitter message from Colombia's health minister, Fernando Ruiz.

Lopez initially requested that Bogota be allowed to alternate between four days of mobility and three days of quarantine this week and next week. The measures will be reexamined on April 13 to determine if another lockdown is needed, Lopez said.

On Sunday President Ivan Duque announced Colombia would extend coronavirus restrictions based on ICU occupancy rates, following an increase in case numbers. Colombia has reported more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases, as well as 64,293 deaths. It has administered more than 2.4 million vaccine doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Mortality among youth, middle-aged people a cause of concern: Karnataka health minister

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern at that mortality among the youth and middle-aged people due to COVID-19. The deaths yesterday included youths of age 25, also 35 and 40 ye...

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021