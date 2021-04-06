Left Menu

Chandigarh to impose curfew from 10 pm till 5 am to check COVID spread

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.According to a spokesperson, the night curfew will be implemented after the deputy commissioner issues an order in this regard.The city is witnessing a surge in the number of infections.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:44 IST
According to a spokesperson, the night curfew will be implemented after the deputy commissioner issues an order in this regard.

The city is witnessing a surge in the number of infections. On April 4, Chandigarh reported 341 cases, the highest single-day rise this year. Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the police authorities to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew and told hospital authorities to ensure all health workers get themselves vaccinated at the earliest Bandore also said stricter measures like weekend curfew, closure of 'Apni Mandis' and other crowded places will be considered if people doesn't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

''Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of COVID cases, a decision was taken to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday,'' said an official release, adding no gatherings, parties, non-essential activities will be allowed during the period.

Restaurants will also be required to shut down by 10 pm. The night curfew will be reviewed when the situation improves, the official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

