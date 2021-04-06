US Olympic swim trials to allow 50% capacity
The US Olympic swimming trials will allow about 50 capacity for the June competition in Omaha, Nebraska.A temporary pool will be installed at the CHI Health Center arena, which is to host the trials for the fourth straight time.The arena near downtown Omaha normally seats about 14,000 for swimming, but that will be cut in half to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.Since more than 90 of tickets were sold for the trials in their original date in 2020, USA Swimming plans a complete refund. Lower-ranked swimmers will compete June 4-7.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:50 IST
The US Olympic swimming trials will allow about 50% capacity for the June competition in Omaha, Nebraska.
A temporary pool will be installed at the CHI Health Center arena, which is to host the trials for the fourth straight time.
The arena near downtown Omaha normally seats about 14,000 for swimming, but that will be cut in half to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Since more than 90% of tickets were sold for the trials in their original date in 2020, USA Swimming plans a complete refund. An entirely new sale will begin April 16.
The governing body already took the unprecedented step of dividing the trials into two parts. Lower-ranked swimmers will compete June 4-7. The top finishers from that group advance to the second part June 13-20, which will feature the country’s top-ranked swimmers and leading medal contenders for the Tokyo Games.
USA Swimming split the meet to lessen the number of competitors and support personnel on the main pool desk and practice facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Omaha
- Nebraska
- USA Swimming
ALSO READ
Tokyo prosecutors charge two Americans with helping Ghosn escape
Tokyo tour bus operation restarts as state of emergency lifted
Volunteers from abroad ruled out for Tokyo Olympics
Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers
Olympics-Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers