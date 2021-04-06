Trinidad prime minister tests positive for coronavirus, Barbados leader says

Trinidad prime minister tests positive for coronavirus, Barbados leader saysReuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:19 IST
Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister of Barbados said on Tuesday.
Mia Mottley wished Rowley a quick recovery, in comments at a World Health Organization news briefing.
