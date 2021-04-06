COVID-19 scare: AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from April 8

COVID-19 scare: AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from April 8PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:46 IST
The AIIMS has decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics and all centres, with effect from April 8 to minimise the possibility of community spread of coronavirus and optimise diversion of available manpower and resources for the treatment of affected patients.
It said OPDs/speciality clinics will continue to provide requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) having prior appointments.
''In view of increased need to minimise possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also to optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8,'' a communique sent to all chiefs of Centres and Heads of all clinical departments said. Respective departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in outpatient department (OPD) for the next four weeks, depending on available strength of residents after contributing to COVID-19 pool.
Departments in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) main hospital have also been requested to inform the same to faculty-in-charge and OPD services through e-mail, so that computer facility can be intimated for modifications, the communique added. PTI PLB SRY
