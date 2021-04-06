Left Menu

84,950 vaccine doses administered in Haryana on 'mega vaccination day'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:55 IST
84,950 vaccine doses administered in Haryana on 'mega vaccination day'

Nearly 85,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered on Tuesday to the beneficiaries on the second day of the twice-a-week 'mega vaccination day'.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the latest set of doses took the cumulative vaccine coverage figures to nearly 21 lakh.

“Haryana Health Department has administered 84,950 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries..,” an official statement quoting Arora said.

“By adding today's figures the consolidated number will be 20,97,282 doses,” he said.

Arora said that there are 1,181 vaccination centres today across the state which were evenly spread out.

He elaborated that these centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus.

On the administration of vaccines to Health Care Workers (HCWs), Frontline Workers (FLWs) and others, Arora said 1,90,289 HCWs have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and around 1,15,038 HCWs have got the second dose.

Sharing the details of the FLWs, he said 1,20,543 FLWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 43,916 of them have received the second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Factory gutted in fire in Bhiwandi town; no casualties

A fire on Tuesday destroyed an artificial pearls manufacturing factory in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, but no casualties were reported, civic officials said.Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disaster Mana...

Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. Though a...

Yellen says more work needed to shore up weaknesses revealed by pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a rapid recovery in the United States would boost overall global growth, but more work was needed to shore up weaknesses the COVID-19 crisis exposed in the non-bank financial sector, global supply c...

Goldman bought 75 mln pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price - FT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 75 million pounds 104 million worth of shares in food delivery group Deliveroo to prop up trading after an underwhelming market debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021