84,950 vaccine doses administered in Haryana on 'mega vaccination day'

Nearly 85,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered on Tuesday to the beneficiaries on the second day of the twice-a-week 'mega vaccination day'.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the latest set of doses took the cumulative vaccine coverage figures to nearly 21 lakh.

“Haryana Health Department has administered 84,950 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries..,” an official statement quoting Arora said.

“By adding today's figures the consolidated number will be 20,97,282 doses,” he said.

Arora said that there are 1,181 vaccination centres today across the state which were evenly spread out.

He elaborated that these centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in the rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus.

On the administration of vaccines to Health Care Workers (HCWs), Frontline Workers (FLWs) and others, Arora said 1,90,289 HCWs have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and around 1,15,038 HCWs have got the second dose.

Sharing the details of the FLWs, he said 1,20,543 FLWs have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and 43,916 of them have received the second dose.

