White House says over 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:58 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday more than 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available across distribution channels this week in the United States.

Cumulatively over the past three weeks the administration has sent out 90 million doses of the vaccine, Psaki said.

