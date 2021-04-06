80 inmates of Thane central jail given COVID-19 shots:official

At least 80 inmates of the Thane Central Jail, including undertrials and prisoners, have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far, an official said on Tuesday.

Thane Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar told reporters that prisoners above 45 years are being administred vaccines at the hospital in batches.

There are 3,800 inmates in the jail.

