India reports record 115,736 new COVID-19 infections

India reported a record 115,736 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total to 12.80 million, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 630 to 166,177.

Also Read: 7th NATHEALTH Annual Summit: Top Healthcare Leaders Will Convene to Envision, Integrate and Collaborate for the Future of Indian Healthcare Ecosystem in the Post-COVID Era

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)