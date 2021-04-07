Kenyatta National Hospital suspends surgeries after acute oxygen shortage

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), the oldest hospital in Kenya, on Tuesday cited an acute shortage of medical oxygen causing suspension of all planned elective surgeries, according to a report by Tuko.

Observing oxygen shortage, the health facilities earlier directed to discharge all the patients booked for surgeries on Tuesday. They further discharged patients registered for surgeries until enough oxygen supply reaches the hospital premises. As per a report by The Standard, the hospitals' authority attributed the oxygen shortage to increasing number of COVID-19 cases patients.

"Following a nationwide challenge on availability of oxygen as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital is experiencing very low hospital-wide oxygen pressure to run our machines this has affected all our theatres, ICU and Mbagathi IDU," a notice from the Biomedical Engineering department reads.

However, the supply of medical oxygen by BOC Kenya limited to the hospital had been reported low on a daily basis. "The purpose of this letter is to recommend for temporary suspension of theatre electives, as we monitor the situation in the case of the day," Chepkonga, the boss of Biological Engineering noted.

The hospital authority later tweeted about the received supply from BOC Kenya enabling to attend emergency surgeries.