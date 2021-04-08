Italy has recommended that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European countries should make their own decisions about how to handle the risk of rare blood clots from AstraZeneca's vaccine, based on prevailing infection rates and the availability of alternative vaccines, the EU drugs regulator said. * Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters.

* Norway hopes to gradually unwind many restrictions by the end of June, but must see a decline in infection rates and hospitalisations before it does so, its prime minister said. AMERICAS

* The highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has become the most common strain of the virus in the United States. * The Biden administration is in extended discussions with U.S. airlines and other travel industry groups to provide technical guidance for vaccine passports.

* Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa. * Chile's health regulator has approved emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company CanSino.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported a record 115,736 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 13-fold increase in just over two months, raising pressure on the government to expand its vaccination campaign.

* Taiwan accused China of using an offer of vaccines to lure Paraguay to break off diplomatic relations. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Algeria will start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in September in partnership with Moscow, and part of the production will be intended for African countries. * Tunisia will extend its nighttime curfew hours and will prevent all gatherings and weekly markets, as intensive care units near maximum capacity in most hospitals.

* Dubai will offer vaccines to official representatives of countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, due to be held from October this year to March 2022. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said the company should be able to provide a booster shot for protection against variants of the coronavirus by the end of this year. * The U.S. National Institutes of Health has begun a mid-stage study to determine the risk of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc .

* One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months, suggesting the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Federal Reserve officials remain wary about the ongoing risks of the pandemic and are committed to bolstering the economy until its recovery is more secure, minutes of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting showed. * The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record high in February as the nation's economic activity rebounded more quickly than that of its global rivals and could remain elevated this year.

* The S&P 500 and the Dow closed modestly higher and Treasury yields reversed slight losses after the Federal Reserve said that economic recovery remains far from complete despite showing signs of progress. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M. and Juliette Portala; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Anil D'Silva)

