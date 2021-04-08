India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases

India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 casesReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:01 IST
India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections.
Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed.
India's overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.
