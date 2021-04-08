Left Menu

Thailand reports 405 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 405 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no new deaths, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.

The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,310, with 95 deaths.

