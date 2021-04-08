Left Menu

Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matters most preventing hospitalisations and deaths.Luckily, all these vaccines look like theyre protecting us from severe disease, said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth thats still in review. Consider the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, found to be about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:36 IST
Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? It's hard to tell since they weren't directly compared in studies. But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matters most: preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

“Luckily, all these vaccines look like they're protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that's still in review. And real-world evidence as millions of people receive the vaccines show they're all working very well.

Still, people might wonder if one is better than another since studies conducted before the vaccines were rolled out found varying levels of effectiveness. The problem is they don't offer apples-to-apples comparisons. Consider the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, found to be about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness. Studies for those shots counted a COVID-19 case whether it was mild, moderate or severe — and were conducted before worrisome mutated versions of the virus began circulating.

Then Johnson & Johnson tested a single-dose vaccine and didn't count mild illnesses. J&J's shot was 66 per cent protective against moderate to severe illness in a large international study. In just the US, where there's less spread of variants, it was 72 per cent effective. More importantly, once the vaccine's effect kicked in it prevented hospitalisation and death.

AstraZeneca's two-dose vaccine used in many countries has faced questions about the exact degree of its effectiveness indicated by studies. But experts agree those shots, too, protect against the worst outcomes.

Around the world, hospitalizations are dropping in countries where vaccines have been rolling out including Israel, England and Scotland — regardless of which shots are given. And the US government's first look at real-world data among essential workers provided further evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly protective -- 90 per cent -- against infections whether there were symptoms or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Bheki Cele welcomes deployment of 200 police officers to W Cape

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of 200 police officers to the Western Cape as force multipliers in violence-laden hotspots across Cape Town.The officers were seconded from the national South African Police Ser...

Security beefed up ahead of VP's Jammu visit to address IIM convocation

Security has been beefed up in the winter capital Jammu ahead of the visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who is scheduled to address the convocation of the Indian Institute of Management IIM here on Friday, officials said.Police and para...

Police fire shots to disperse anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 8 Reuters - C ongolese police fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding the departure of the United Nations peacekeeping mission from the city of Beni, i...

Remote working not lights out for A-Pac office players: S&P

Office landlords and real estate investment trusts REITs in the Asia Pacific region are well placed to cope with secular changes being ushered in by Covid-19 pandemic, SP Global Ratings said in a report released on Thursday. The report titl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021