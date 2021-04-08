Central team arrives at Mumbai's BKC COVID-19 vaccination centre to review situation

Left Menu

A central team on Thursday arrived at the BKC COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai to assess the current situation in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:59 IST
Visuals from BKC COVID-19 Vaccination centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A central team on Thursday arrived at the BKC COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai to assess the current situation in the city. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the Center increased COVID-19 vaccine doses from 7 lakhs to 17 lakhs.

"I have just been informed that the Center increased COVID-19 vaccine doses from 7 lakhs to 17 lakhs. Even this is less because we need 40 lakh vaccine doses a week and 17 lakh doses are not enough," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister had said the state is facing a COVID-19 vaccine crunch.

"Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses which will get over in the next three days. We've urged for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week. I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery of vaccines is slow," Tope had said. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths.

The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330. (ANI)

