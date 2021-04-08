Left Menu

COVID: 2-member central team visits Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:53 IST
A two-member central team deputed by the Health Ministry reached here on Thursday to support the district administration in managing the new surge of coronavirus cases.

The team expressed complete satisfaction over COVID management and execution of the inoculation drive in Ludhiana, a state government statement said.

The team held a meeting with the district administration officials in Bachat Bhawan and later took stock of the vaccination drive by visiting two camps organised in the Civil Hospital and the United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA).

The team members also inspected the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Lab in the civil hospital and interacted with the staff there. It supervised a micro-containment zone to assess the arrangements for restricting the movements, according to the statement.

The team comprises National Centre for Disease Control Deputy Director Anubhav Srivastava and Kavita Chaudhary from RML Hospital in Delhi. They met Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and convened a meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar, Civil Surgeon Sukhjeevan Kakkar and others, it said.

A small presentation was also given in the meeting regarding the present status of coronavirus cases, effective mechanism and initiatives taken to curb the rising infections, the statement said. PTI CORR SUN VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

