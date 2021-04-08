Left Menu

Only urgent surgeries to be performed at AIIMS, Delhi in view of rising no. of COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AIIMS here decided on Thursday that only urgent procedures and surgeries will be performed in its operation theatres from April 10.

In a communique issued to all the chiefs of centres and HoDs, AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma said a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director was held in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room on Thursday over the need to curtail the operation theatre services for the diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources to curb the spread of COVID-19.

''It has been decided at a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room that the operation theatre services need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak.

''Accordingly, it is decided that only urgent procedures or surgeries are to be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with effect from 10.04.2021 (Saturday),'' it added.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has also temporarily closed down the routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including at the speciality clinics and all the centres of the hospital, with effect from Thursday to minimise the possibility of a community spread of COVID-19 and optimise the diversion of available manpower and resources for the treatment of the affected patients.

It said the OPDs and speciality clinics will continue to register and provide OPD requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) who have prior appointments.

The respective departments may fix the limits of the daily new and follow-up patients in the OPD for the next four weeks, depending on the available strength of the residents after contributing to the COVID-19 pool.

