Brazil registers record 4,249 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil recorded a daily record 4,249 deaths from COVID-19 as well as 86,652 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 345,025, according to ministry data.
