Thailand reports 559 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Thailand reports 559 new coronavirus cases, 1 new deathReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:10 IST
Thailand reported 559 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one new death, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.
The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,869, with 96 deaths.
