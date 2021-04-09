Left Menu

Odisha reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:33 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally soared to 3,46,808 as the state registered this year's highest single-day spike of 1,282 new cases on Friday, a health official said.

One fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,924, he said.

The state had reported 1,220 daily cases on November 11 last year.

Of the new cases, 755 were reported in quarantine centres, while 527 infections were detected during contact tracing.

Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 224, followed by Khurda (192) and Kalahandi (108).

One COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection in Ganjam, taking the district's coronavirus death toll to 250, the official said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 341, followed by Ganjam (250) and Sundergarh (174).

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state now has 5,941 active cases, while 3,38,890 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

Odisha has so far tested over 93.04 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,081 on Friday.

With the second coronavirus wave hitting the state, Odisha has decided to suspend rail and road communication with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, which is reporting a large number of cases, and has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for people entering the eastern state.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered all the educational institutions in the state capital to vacate their hostels.

The BMC's decision was opposed by the students of Vani Vihar in Utkal University and they staged a road blockade during the day.

