Cambodia reports daily record 576 new COVID-19 cases

Cambodia reported a daily record 576 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its health ministry said, in a spike in infections following an outbreak first detected in late February.

Friday's new numbers took the overall tally to 3,604. Cambodia until recently had one of the world's lowest numbers of infections. It has reported 24 deaths, all in the past two months.

