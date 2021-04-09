Russia says it records no deaths linked to its coronavirus vaccines

Russia's health watchdog said on Friday it had not registered any deaths linked to domestically-produced coronavirus vaccines and that negative side-effects occurred in no more than 0.1% of cases.

"Since the start of use, we have not recorded a single case of death resulting from the use of Russian coronavirus vaccines," Roszdravnadzor head Alla Samoylova was cited as saying in a statement from the health ministry.

