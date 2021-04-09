Left Menu

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:35 IST
Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days. Above an incidence of 200, distance learning was planned for schools again, he added. The incidence figure reached a high near 200 in late December, soon after Germany went from a "lockdown lite" that started in early November, during which schools and stores were open, to a full shutdown.

It last stood at 110.4, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. However, containment measures in Germany vary from region to region due to the country's decentralised federal system. In some regions, consumers can go shopping as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test, while stores are closed in others.

Some, like Berlin, have introduced nighttime bans on gatherings, while others, like Saarland, have allowed restaurants and beer gardens to open outdoor seating. "It makes good sense to regulate this uniformly for the whole of Germany, because then there will be clarity and transparency," Scholz told reporters.

"In this regard, it is a necessary, real step forward if we expand the infection (protection) law to include a regulation for exactly these cases." SHORT, SHARP LOCKDOWN

Merkel and several regional leaders have called for a short, sharp nationwide lockdown while Germany - Europe's biggest economy and most populous country - tries to vaccinate more people. "Rules on social distancing, mask mandates, curfews and social distancing should be regulated at a national level," said Armin Laschet, chairman of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 25,464 in a day, which was 3,576 more than a week earlier, data from the RKI showed on Friday. But the institute cautioned that the figures may be skewed following the long Easter holiday weekend, adding it expected reliable case numbers from around the middle of next week.

A meeting of Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states scheduled for Monday, at which they were to discuss an extension to COVID restrictions, has been cancelled, the government spokeswoman said. German health minister Jens Spahn warned that nationwide measures were necessary to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible.

He told journalists that there were currently nearly 4,500 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Germany, adding: "If this continues, it will be too much for our health system." Germany's top public health official said a lockdown lasting two-four weeks was necessary to break the third wave.

"Every day in which we don't act, we lose lives," Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh restrictions imposed in Maha may impact festive season auto sales: Icra

The fresh restrictions imposed in Maharashtra to contain the second wave of COVID-19 are likely to impact the festive season auto sales, as Navaratri and Gudi Padwa are falling in April, according to rating agency Icra.These two festivals a...

Nepal foreign minister discusses vaccine supply with Jaishankar

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali held a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday and discussed cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepal Ministry said that both the leaders exchanged...

Sudhanshu Saria accuses Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji of plagiarising his film's poster

National Award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has alleged that producer Ekta Kapoors streaming platform ALTBalaji has plagiarised the poster of his film Loev for its new show His Storyy. The show, backed by Ding Entertainment, is schedul...

Exports from Indore SEZ jump 24.5 pc to Rs 11,944 cr in 2020-21

Soaring demand, especially of medicine, amid the global coronavirus outbreak pushed up the exports from the Indore Special Economic Zone SEZ by around 24.5 per cent to nearly Rs 11,944 crore in 2020-21, a commerce ministry official said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021