England's COVID-19 R number unchanged between 0.8 and 1

England's COVID-19 R number unchanged between 0.8 and 1Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:11 IST
The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is unchanged between 0.8 and 1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, with the epidemic estimated to be shrinking by 4% to 0% each day.
An R-value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. A previously sharp fall in infection numbers has leveled off in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
