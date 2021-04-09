Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:16 IST
WHO director laments 'shocking imbalance' in COVID-19 shot distribution

There is a "shocking imbalance" in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide and most countries do not have anywhere near enough shots to cover at-risk groups, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people has received a COVID-19 vaccine. In low-income countries, it’s one in more than 500," he told a briefing. (Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

