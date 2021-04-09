Gujarat CM reviews COVID-19 situation in Morbi, Rajkot

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held meetings in Morbi and Rajkot districts of the state to take stock of the coronavirus situation there.

Rupani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel held a high-level meeting with the officials of Morbi district and gave necessary instructions to them.

Talking to the reporters after the meeting, the chief minister announced that a testing laboratory will be set up at Morbi civil hospital by Saturday.

At present, 900 beds, including 280 in government-run facilities, are available in Morbi to accommodate coronavirus patients. But in order to accommodate more patients, the government will set up a 500-bed Covid Care Centre in the coming days, he said.

While admitting that Morbi district is also hit in the second wave of the pandemic, Rupani assured that there is no shortage of Remdesivir or medical oxygen for the patients.

He added that a fresh stock of 700 Remdesivir injections will reach Morbi civil hospital by Saturday.

The chief minister, however, appealed to patients not to take Remdesivir injection without consulting doctors, as the medicine may adversely impact kidney and liver.

During the meeting, the CM instructed the police officials to take strict action against people roaming around without masks. He also asked the police to make sure that COVID-19 patients do not come out of their homes in micro containment zones, a government release said.

Rupani later visited Rajkot and held a similar review meeting with top officials about the coronavirus situation, after which he announced that around 2,300 new beds will be added in Rajkot city and the district.

He said that as many as 15,000 Remdesivir injections were allocated to Rajkot in the last four days.

''I urge people to opt for a voluntary lockdown. This is necessary to break the chain. If not needed, please dont come out of your home. We can certainly win this battle if people cooperate and stay indoors for some days,'' Rupani said.

