Delhi CM meets chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after 37 docs test COVID-19 positive

The hospital can reach out to the Delhi government at any point, if and when required, and we will provide them with all the help possible. During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that most of the 37 doctors who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been recommended home isolation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:50 IST
Kejriwal met Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the board of management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, at his residence and enquired about the health of the infected doctors. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the head of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the wake of 37 of its doctors testing positive for COVID-19 since the recent surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Kejriwal met Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the board of management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, at his residence and enquired about the health of the infected doctors.

Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chaddha was also present at the meeting.

''While serving covid patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms. Thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest are admitted in the hospital,'' a hospital source had said on Thursday.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been among the facilities, which have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year.

In a statement issued by the Delhi government, Kejriwal was quoted as saying, ''Our doctors have been at the forefront of fighting coronavirus. I pray for the swift recovery of all the doctors who have tested positive. The hospital can reach out to the Delhi government at any point, if and when required, and we will provide them with all the help possible.'' During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that most of the 37 doctors who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been recommended home isolation. The five who have exhibited serious symptoms have been admitted to the hospital and are being taken care of, the statement said.

Kejriwal also expressed serious concern over the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the last few days.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city health department.

