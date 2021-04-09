Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:00 IST
COVID-19 surge: PGIMER suspends OPD services from Apr 12

In the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in and around Chandigarh, the PGIMER administration Friday decided to suspend the OPD (outpatient department) services from Monday till further orders, officials said.

However, the emergency services will function as usual, they said. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prof Jagat Ram, the Director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

''With COVID -19 cases peaking at a much faster rate in the second wave, we have decided to suspend 'walk-in' patients at the OPDs fearing transmission of the contagious virus to the patients, who are already immuno-compromised, and their attendants,'' Jagat Ram said, according to a statement by the hospital.

The director, however, said the institute is committed to cater to the health needs of its non-COVID patients and the tele-consultation service would continue as per earlier schedules. The number of tele-consultation lines will be further increased to broad-base the service so as to meet the consistently increasing demand and accommodate more patients while ensuring their safety with this initiative, he said.

Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh have witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. The meeting was also attended by the administrative heads, the heads of various departments and other key functionaries of the PGIMER, the statement said.

