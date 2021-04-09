WCR to fine people Rs 100 for mask violation on platforms

The West Central Railway (WCR) on Friday said it would impose a fine of Rs 100 on people seen on its station platforms without masks.

Speaking to reporters, WCR general manager Shailendra Kumar Singh said such action was already underway onboard trains and now has been extended to platforms.

The WCR comprises Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota, divisions.

