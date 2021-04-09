EU reviews J&J COVID-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZeneca probe

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday it had started reviewing reports of a bleeding condition in people who had received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and was also looking into Johnson & Johnson's shot over blood clots.

Four serious cases of rare blood clots with low platelets, one of which was fatal, have been reported after inoculation with J&J's vaccine from its Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency said, adding five cases of capillary leak syndrome in people who received AstraZeneca's vaccine were reported.

