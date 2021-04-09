Left Menu

Delhi sees 8,521 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year

Delhi on Friday recorded 8,521 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Friday recorded 8,521 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year. The city has been seeing more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days.

The rise in cases in the past 24 hours is close to the city's highest single-day spike of 8,593 on November 1 last year. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 7,06,526, while the active cases have gone up to 26,631.

The national capital saw 39 deaths due to the disease in last 24 hours taking the toll to 11,196. A total of 6,68,699 patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,09,398 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 70,403 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 38,995 rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative positive rate in Delhi now stands at 4.6 per cent. The Delhi government said on Friday that all schools will remain shut till further orders given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are slated for May-June. (ANI)

Also Read: Passage of bill giving primacy to Delhi LG over elected govt breaches federalism: SAD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

