Left Menu

Passage of bill giving primacy to Delhi LG over elected govt breaches federalism: SAD

The passage of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021 is a violation of the fundamentals of federalism as enshrined in the Constitution, SAD MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said in a statement here.While committing his party to work alongside all like-minded parties to restore the original Act, Bhunder also said the passage of the Bill by the Parliament was a fraud with the Constitution.The development did not augur well for the future, he added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:59 IST
Passage of bill giving primacy to Delhi LG over elected govt breaches federalism: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday termed the passage of the bill giving primacy to Delhi's lieutenant governor over its elected government a violation of the country’s federalism.

The SAD also described the passage of the Bill as a “fraud with the constitution” and the day of its passage “a sad day for the democracy”. “The passage of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is a violation of the fundamentals of federalism as enshrined in the Constitution,” SAD MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said in a statement here.

While committing his party to work alongside all like-minded parties to restore the original Act, Bhunder also said the passage of the Bill by the Parliament was a fraud with the Constitution.

The development did not augur well for the future, he added. “Federalism is the key for a healthy democracy in a diverse country like ours and our Constitution-makers understood this. The passage of the amendment Bill is truly a sad day for democracy,” he said. The Rajya Sabha had on Wednesday approved the Bill giving primacy to Delhi's lieutenant governor over the elected government after a high drama in the House that saw uproar by the Opposition and a walkout by the BJD, SP, Congress and the YSR-Congress MPs amongst others.

Bhunder said the new Act would severely curtail the powers of an elected government by putting it under the thumb of a selected appointee of the Union government.

He said the Delhi government and its assembly have been made redundant by the passage of the new law as it has specially specified that the Lt Governor's opinion would have to obtained before taking any executive decision.

“This will negate the ideals of the representative governance and democracy”, he added.

The SAD MP said, “The party had opposed the amendment Bill as a matter of principle and had also announced that it was ready to team up with other likeminded parties to defeat it in the Rajya Sabha where the numbers between the treasury benches and the Opposition were more evenly matched.'' “The SAD has been fighting for more powers to states since 1972. In recent times, we are witnessing the frittering away of the powers of the States on one pretext or other,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria, adding that Russia would take measures of its own.In 2019...

Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges

European Union leaders met on Thursday to navigate a common path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a slow start to immunisations.With ...

Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russias annexation of Crimea in 2014. Member...

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021