COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in UP's Muzaffarnagar from Apr 10 to 18

Amid an upswing in COVID-19 cases, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the district from April 10 to 18.

However, officials involved with essential services will be exempted from the curfew that will be in force from 9 PM to 5 AM.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said the night curfew will be imposed from April 10 to 18.

The movement of people will be strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM. However, officials involved in essential services will be exempted from the curfew, she said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar climbed to 9,522 on Friday as 134 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll mounted to 115 with one more fatality, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)