Turkey logs 55,791 new COVID-19 cases, just below record high -health ministry
Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 55,941 on Thursday. Last week, Ankara announced a tightening of measures, including full weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, starting on April 13.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:04 IST
Turkey registered 55,791 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, just below an all-time high from a day earlier. Cases have soared since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March, and daily cases rose to a record high of 55,941 on Thursday.
Last week, Ankara announced a tightening of measures, including full weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, starting on April 13. The latest daily death toll was 253, bringing the cumulative toll to 33,454.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic
- Ankara
- Turkey
- health ministry
ALSO READ
Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique town
Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique gas town
Palma attack may show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique -U.S. official
Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique gas town
Palma attack may show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State in Mozambique -U.S. Official