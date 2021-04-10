Left Menu

Thailand's capital plans 10,000 field-hospital beds as COVID-19 spikes

"We aim to increase (field) hospital beds to 10,000 in no time, which should give the public confidence that we can still contain this round of outbreak," Suksan Kittisupakorn, director-general of Thailand's Medical Service Department, told reporters. The current surge appeared to be the country's worst yet, he said.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:37 IST
Thailand's capital plans 10,000 field-hospital beds as COVID-19 spikes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand plans to install 10,000 field-hospital beds in Bangkok, a health official said on Saturday, as the country strains to cope with the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

At least a dozen hospitals in the capital said they had stopped testing for the coronavirus as of Friday due to a lack of kits or capacity. Hospitals are reluctant to test because they must admit people if they test positive, authorities say. "We aim to increase (field) hospital beds to 10,000 in no time, which should give the public confidence that we can still contain this round of outbreak," Suksan Kittisupakorn, director-general of Thailand's Medical Service Department, told reporters.

The current surge appeared to be the country's worst yet, he said. Thailand reported 789 new cases and one death on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 deaths.

So far this month, Thailand has reported 2,697 new domestic infections, including 1,058 cases in Bangkok, the epicenter of an outbreak that has seen cases climb from a few dozen to several hundred a day. The outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain, has rapidly spread to 62 of Thailand's 77 provinces, Opas Karnkawinpong of the Department of Disease Control told a briefing.

Thailand's third wave comes ahead of major national holidays next week and the country seeks to reopen to foreign tourists. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha asked people to limit the spread. "I'm very worried. If anyone does not need to travel, please stay home," he said in a podcast on Saturday.

Thailand is aiming to start mass immunization in June. It has vaccinated more than 530,000 health workers and people deemed vulnerable. Thailand, which received 1 million doses of vaccine from China's Sinovac vaccine on Saturday, is to get another 500,000 doses this month, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS2 KA-TRANSPORT-STRIKE Union leader detained as RTC employees strike enters 4th day BelagaviKTK Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned t...

No holding back exams or academic activity: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Apr 10 PTI Karnataka government on Saturday made it clear that it would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.The examinations at university-level, including degree, post-graduation, engineerin...

Milk startup Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore in seed round

Food-tech startup Puresh Daily has raised Rs 1.2 crore in its seed round from Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and Agility Venture Partners. The Ranchi-based startup offers subscription for milk produce from eight franchise farms to 1,200 subscr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021