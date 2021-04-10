Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka logs 6,955 infections, 36 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:36 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI): Karnataka on Saturday saw 6,955 fresh COVID-19 cases - a dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases by a thousand compared to the previous day's 7,955, according to the health department.

Even the number of deaths declined, by 10 cases. It was 36 today as against 46 on Friday.

So far, the total number of cases were 10,55,040 and deaths 12,849, the department said.

According to the bulletin, 9,80,519 people have so far got discharged. This comprised 3,350 on Saturday.

There were 61,653 active cases and they included 405 in the ICU, the department said.

The Bengaluru urban district alone contributed more than 50 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 4,384 fresh infections and 19 deaths on Saturday.

The city has so far reported 4,74,398 infections and 4,788 deaths.

There were 44,863 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 276 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 266 in Mysuru, 215 in Bidar, 206 in Tumakuru, 152 in Bengaluru Rural, 137 in Dakshina Kannada, 121 in Kolar, 119 in Mandya and 100 in Hassan.

Cases were also reported in Dharwad, Ramanagar, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Ballari and Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura.

Other than Bengaluru, five deaths took place in Mysuru, two each in Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and one each in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Uttara Kannada.

There were 98,790 tests done today, they comprised 90,587 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.26 crore, the department said.

As many as 56.26 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, it said.

